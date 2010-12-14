Don't Look Now, But The Spanish 10-Year Is At An All-Time Record Yield Again

Yields on the Spanish 10-year bone hit 5.53% today (via @ftalpha) a brand new high for the cycle. Freak out time?



Maybe, but… there’s been a global bond selloff. From Mike O’Rourke at BTIG:

Another development that may have fuelled the Euro’s strength was the weekly level of troubled Sovereign Bond purchases made by the ECB. The €2.67 Billion in purchases was the highest since early July, but is still a very low level relative to the commencement of the program during the Greek crisis (Chart 1). On the positive side, the small levels of purchases have been successful in keeping the bonds of Spain, Portugal and Ireland from deteriorating notably. On the negative side, Spanish 10 Year Yields have crept back up within 5 basis points of their closing peak in November. The risk is that the small purchases combined with requests for new capital can make the ECB appear to be a toothless tiger. Such a combination does not have the effect of “Shock & Awe.” This is not a completely fair assessment because a global bond market selloff has been occurring. The spread between Spanish and German 10 years is 35 basis points below its November closing peak. For a little different perspective, one can look at the spread between Spanish 10 years and U.S. 10 year Treasuries, since both are being purchased by their respective Central Banks. That spread is 52 basis points below its November peak (maybe the ECB can give the Fed a helping hand). EU leaders will be meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss the crisis response, as well as the permanent solution to enact in mid-2013. No doubt, the political jawboning markets can expect over the next several days will likely create additional foreign exchange volatility, which in turn will influence markets here.

