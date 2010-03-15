What It Means That The UK Pound Is Directly Correlated To Election Polls

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Following the UK election could make you a tidy bit of cash, if the Conservatives continue to drop in the polls.The trend when Labour gains and the Conservatives lose in the polls is that the value of the pound drops, according to FT Alphaville.



Nomura is trying to convince everyone that the Conservatives are still going to win due to their leads in key swing districts. Markets this morning aren’t buying it after a new poll points to the Conservatives on a mere 4 point lead, according to FT Alphaville.

Currency traders might be pouring over polling data, as politics seem to actually matter again.

