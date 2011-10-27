The Euro Has Been Plummeting

So forget all that talk about an appreciating euro.



Because in the last three hours, the currency has lost all the value it gained against the dollar this week.

It spiked sharply earlier today, hitting a six week high after the German parliament approved leveraging the European Financial Stability Facility. Now sentiment seems to be turning negative as everyone waits for word from a highly anticipated summit of EU leaders.

But that jubilance was short-lived. The euro is down 0.51% on the day.

