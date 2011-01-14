Don't Look Now, But The Bond Bull Market May Already Be Back

From Doug Short, here’s an interesting look at Treasury rates since QE2 was announced.



We may already be seeing a top in some interest rates, and the resumption of the bond bull market, which would also help explain the renewed weakness in the US dollar. Note that the spike in 2yr, 3yr, and 5yr yields seemed to signify a belief that there’d be no QE3, or perhaps that QE2 wouldn’t run its full course. Maybe that’s a bit in doubt now.

Just something to notice.

Photo: Doug Short

