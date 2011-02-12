Don't Look Now, But Priceline Is One Good Day Away From Being Bigger Than Yahoo

We write about Yahoo all the time – ad nauseum, perhaps.



But while Yahoo’s market cap keeps slipping, there’s one Internet company we hardly ever mention.

Look at Priceline’s stock chart over the past 5 years.

This sucker is roaring.

One more good day, in fact, and its market cap will surpass Yahoo’s. Right now its $22.53 billion to $21.89 billion.

We’d like to do better. Send gossip and news about Priceline’s business, internal politics, and strategy to [email protected]

