Don't Look Now, But Priceline Is One Good Day Away From Being Bigger Than Yahoo

We write about Yahoo all the time – ad nauseum, perhaps.
But while Yahoo’s market cap keeps slipping, there’s one Internet company we hardly ever mention.
Look at Priceline’s stock chart over the past 5 years.
This sucker is roaring.
One more good day, in fact, and its market cap will surpass Yahoo’s. Right now its $22.53 billion to $21.89 billion.
We’d like to do better. Send gossip and news about Priceline’s business, internal politics, and strategy to [email protected]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.