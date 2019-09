Wow, a loss of over 1%!



It’s on the NASDAQ, which is currently of over 1.2%.

The S&P is off just a little less than 1%.

CNBC had this great shot of Hu with the big red heatmap.

Photo: CNBC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.