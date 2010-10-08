Don't Look Now, But Manhattan Coop Prices Have Jumped To Pre-Crash Levels

Manhattan real estate never crashed as much as some parts of the country — thanks to factors like population density and Wall Street.

Coop prices per square foot have passed ’08 levels and are approaching ’06 highs.

Condo prices have a soaring trend line.

An awesome series of charts on Q3 data comes from Jonathan Miller at Matrix.

Coop prices surged back in Q3 2010

Coop prices per square foot have moved HIGHER than '08 levels. Condo prices fell in Q3, but the trend line is soaring

Prices are back to levels where people are comfortable selling -- so inventory is increasing

As inventory and prices increased, the turnover rate slowed -- but it's still very fast

New developments are still low, with projects halted during the recession

Will Q4 2010 follow Q4 2008? If so we're headed up and up

Want to get in on the market now?

