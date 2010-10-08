Don't Look Now, But Manhattan Coop Prices Have Jumped To Pre-Crash Levels

Manhattan real estate never crashed as much as some parts of the country — thanks to factors like population density and Wall Street.
Coop prices per square foot have passed ’08 levels and are approaching ’06 highs.
Condo prices have a soaring trend line.
An awesome series of charts on Q3 data comes from Jonathan Miller at Matrix.
