Why is gold rocketing again? Is it fears over inflation or fears over the collapse of fiat currencies?



We have no idea, but it’s definitely shaking.

Here’s a one-year chart;

Now let’s zoom in:

And here’s a slightly less readable, but understandable chart of gold priced in euros, which of course, is at new highs:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.