Don't Look Now But Copper Is Making A Hugely Bullish Move

It’s hard not to feel good when you see a chart like this for copper.



As we recently noted in one of our Charts of the Day, the industrial metal has earned its reputation as a forecaster during the past year or so by pivoting upwards or downwards right before the S&P 500 made a similar move. And as we noted, copper has been pushing up lately.

You don’t have to be much of a chartologist to see how powerful the move has been lately, especially compared to the weak days of early February:

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.