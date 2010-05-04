Don't Look Now Bernanke, But The "Audit The Fed" Amendment Is Gathering Steam

Photo: AP

Earlier we mentioned how there was one bank that Barack Obama is really looking out for: The Fed.The White House does not want to see any amendments make their way into the bill that would mess with monetary policy or involve auditing the Fed — a favoured cause of Ron Paul fans and gold bugs.



Well, the move to do just that is gathering steam.

Mike O’Brien, reporter for The Hill, says that socialist Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders claims to have 33 cosponsors for his audit-the-Fed amendment.

Meanwhile, in other amendment news, tomorrow The Senate will debate a bank tax, another third-rail type of issue that would have lobbyists freaking out. This is going to be a fun week.

