Here's how you can avoid looking like an idiot at the servo

It’s happened to all of us.

It’s happened to the best of us.

You pull into the petrol station, turn your car off… and then realise that that your gas cap is on the wrong side for the pumps.

Dangit! You look like a total idiot.

I have particular insight into this embarrassing manoeuvre because I test out a lot of different cars and am never sure which side of the car the “fuel inlet” is located on.

I just committed the offence, in fact, with a Porsche.

You might think this isn’t much of a problem — if you only own one or two cars, can’t you keep the location straight?

Well, sure, but enough folks forget that the automakers have added a helpful features on most cars and trucks.

See that little arrow next to the pump icon? It tells you which side the gas cap is on. I can’t tell you how many times this has kept me from looking like a doofus. This particular arrow on the instrument panel is from my personal car, and because it’s a Toyota Prius and I only gas it up once a month, I still couldn’t tell you off the top of my head which side the tank inlet is on — and that’s after nearly a year of ownership.

And even if you are well-acquainted with the location of your gas cap, this arrow is ever-useful when you rent a car on vacation or for business.

Not all cars have this feature (especially older vehicles), but these days, many do.

So there you have it. Your days of looking like an idiot at the servo are over. Before you pull up to the pump, simply look down at the fuel gauge.

