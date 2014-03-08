Why You Should Never Let Your Employees Know You're Stressed

When you’re stressed, it’s nearly impossible to hide it from those around you. But if you’re a manager, it’s imperative that you do.

The New York Times’ Adam Bryant recently interviewed Lisa Falzone, CEO of Revel Systems, a maker of point-of-sale payment systems for restaurants and retailers, about leadership and management.

Falzone said one big thing she’s learned over the years is that your attitude and emotions rub off on your employees, which is why it’s so important to maintain composure in front of them.

“I didn’t realise this so much when I started, but everything stems from you,” she says. “If I’m ever stressed, I try to either not show it to my employees, or I go work in my office for a little while.”

When your employees sense your anxiety, it tends to stress them out. And that can hurt productivity and morale.

Luckily, the same philosophy applies to more positive emotions. You should never hide happiness from employees, she says, because when you’re happy, they’re more content, too.

Read the full Q&A here.

