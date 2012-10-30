INSTANT MBA: Don't Let Ego Distract You From Your Focus

Photo: WSJDigitalNetwork via YouTube

Today’s advice comes from the Honorable Cory A. Booker, Mayor of Newark, New Jersey and Founder of #WayWire, at the FOCUS 100 Symposium:“When things distract you—and the biggest distraction is often ego, vanity—centrality of focus to me has been one of the best things I’ve learned in my life.”



When Mayor Booker was at Stanford University, he would post two or three things on a whiteboard in his dorm room, and that would be his focus. Nothing, he told the FOCUS 100 Symposium, would stop him from focusing on it. It is this kind of focus and determination that helps him run an entire city and the tech startup #WayWire at the same time.

Mayor Booker advises that you need to feel a core sense of purpose in whatever it is you do in order to succeed. Blocking out distracting factors like ego, vanity, or anything else, will serve to boost your getting there quicker.

“We live in a world that wants to distract you. This world is established to distract, and to dim your light. I’m a big believer that when you have a centrality of purpose, your universe will conspire to pull things toward you that will help you with that centrality of purpose.”

