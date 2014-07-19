This Is Why You Shouldn't Launch Your Startup In Silicon Valley

While the obvious locale for startups these days is often Silicon Valley, an infographic from WhoIsHostingThis.com makes a good case for why you may want to look elsewhere.

They suggest looking at places like Bangalore, India, for its entrepreneurial culture and diverse workforce, and Boston, Massachusetts, for its proximity to MIT.

Here’s the full infographic:

