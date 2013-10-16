Don't Insult Walmart On Twitter --  Its New Corporate Policy Is To Politely Fight Back [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Walmart is taking efforts to more actively respond to criticisms lobbed at its social media accounts. It’s new internal credo is, “no free shots,” according to Digiday. Walmart now has a Twitter SWAT team that will attempt to respond to anyone complaining about the company as soon as possible. Previously, Walmart passively accepted complaints and insults lobbed at it in tweets.

Netflixis in talks with several U.S. cable television companies about a deal that would allow people to view Netflix from their cable TV boxes. Though Netflix’s streaming television and movie offerings are widely thought to threaten cable because they could convince subscribers to “cut the cord,” cable companies are hoping that Netflix users would be encouraged to sign up for faster broadband internet services.

Foursquare announced that its self-service ads will now be available to all of the 1.5 million businesses using its platform. The system is designed to allow ad buying to take place in less than two minutes.

Experiential and design shop Sub Rosa has hired David Bias and Josh Davis to work as studio director and innovation director, respectively. Davis previously worked as creative director of physical installations at Code and Theory.

Foodstuffs conglomerate ConAgra will consolidate the accounts of all its major brands with the agency DDB. Venables Bell & Partners had previously held work for several ConAgra brands, including Orville Redenbacher, Slim Jim, and Healthy Choice.

Energy BBDO’s Jimmy Dietzen, who spent the past 18 months as VP/creative director, has left the agency.

The world’s largest advertising holding company WPP has purchased the Chinese digital advertising agency IM2.0. Clients for the firm include Dell, Adidas, and Mondelez International.

Branding consulting firm Landor Associates has named Lois Jacobs its new CEO. Jacobs has served for the past four years as CEO of Fitch, a branding consultancy owned by Landor’s parent company, WPP.

Ad Age takes a look at the advertising parodies in Grand Theft Auto V.

JPMorgan Chase has awarded its digital advertising business to Razorfish and Rosetta. The bank had previously worked with Austin-based T3, which was invited to participate in the review.

Taco Bell will once again be the official quick-serve sponsor of the National Basketball Association. The Tex-Mex fast-food chain will launch a digital and social media platform called “Buzzer Beaters” highlighting last-second shots in the NBA.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.