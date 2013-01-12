Don’t Hold Your Breath Waiting For Amazon To Give You Kindle Copies Of Your Books

Amazon caused a stir this morning when it announced a two-for-one policy that will give a free digital album to anyone who buys a CD. The policy applies to past purchases — even if you bought the CD 10 years ago — which touched off a flurry of speculation that Amazon might do the same for books.



In this perfect world, Amazon would add free Kindle copies for every book people have ordered through the website, giving loyal customers a digital version of their home library. Alas, the chance of this happening is about as good as 50 Shades of Grey winning the Pulitzer prize.

