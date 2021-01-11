Forbes editor issues warning to companies intending to hire Trump officials: 'We'll assume everything you talk about is a lie'

Getty Images Pictured: Sean Spicer, Kayleigh McEnany, and Kellyanne Conway

The editor of Forbes – Randall Lane – has warned companies that choose to hire officials from President Donald Trump’s administration that they will be heavily scrutinised, he wrote in an article.

Lane wrote that, following Wednesday’s attempted coup, there should be a “truth reckoning.”

The editor said that, as part of that reckoning, there would be “repercussions” for those who have lied on behalf of Trump.

Lane name-called Trump’s former press secretaries and said that companies that employ them could be viewed as a “potential funnel of disinformation” by the magazine.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In the wake of Wednesday’s attempted coup, Forbes â€” the American business magazine â€” has issued a warning to companies hoping to hire former officials from President Donald Trump’s administration.

Businesses that choose to hire Trump administration alumni will, the editor said, be held to account.

“Forbeswill assume that everything your company or firm talks about is a lie,” the magazine’s editor Randall Lane wrote. “We’re going to scrutinize, double-check, investigate with the same scepticism we’d approach a Trump tweet,” Lane added.



Read more:







Secret Service experts are speculating in group chats about how Trump might be hauled out of the White House if he won’t budge on Inauguration Day



In the article titled ‘A Truth Reckoning: Why We’re Holding Those Who Lied For Trump Accountable,’ Lane reflected on the lies that spurred rioters to ransack the US Capitol building.

The easiest way for American democracy to recover from the insurrection, he wrote, is to “create repercussions for those who don’t follow the civic norms.”

In the Forbes article, Lane name-called Trump’s press secretaries and a former senior counselor to the president â€” Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham, Kayleigh McEnany, and Kellyanne Conway â€” and referred to the group as “Trump’s fellow fabulists.”

This ultimatum follows the news that some White House staff are worried about securing their next job, according to Politico.

Administration officials told the media outlet that they fear Wednesday’s events will damage their reputations, finances, and future careers.

Lower-level Trump staffers are also “trying to save face for future employment,” a source told Politico.

In recent days, several high-profile Trump officials have resigned to distance themselves from the president.

On Thursday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigned as did Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

On Wednesday, Melania Trump’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, and Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger all resigned.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.