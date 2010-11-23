Don't Start Your Holiday Shopping Without This Amazon iPhone App

A new free iPhone app answers the burning question in every retail shopper’s mind: could I get this cheaper on Amazon?

As you’re shopping, Amazon Price Check lets you scan the barcode or say the name of almost any conceivable item, from toys to electronics, then pulls up listings for that product on Amazon organised by price. For some items, like books, CDs, and video games, you can also use the app to snap a photo.

Then, you can buy the product on Amazon right from the app–while standing in the store. Burn on you, overpriced retailer!

I did a quick test around the house, and the camera worked with every book, CD, and DVD that I scanned (about a dozen). I tested the barcode scanner on recent tech products that I’ve purchased, and as long as it was available on Amazon, it worked perfectly. My particular model of Toshiba netbook isn’t sold on Amazon so it drew a blank, but when I said “Toshiba netbook” into the voice recognition part of the app, it showed me a couple of alternatives.

How will retailers respond? They can’t ban iPhones altogether, but I’m sure there are ways to jam cell phone signals so the app wouldn’t work.

