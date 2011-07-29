Amazon's First Tablet Will Attack The Nook, Not The iPad

Anyone expecting Amazon to release a tablet computer that will compete with the iPad might want to dial back expectations.



A source close to the company tells us that Amazon is launching at least one tablet later this year, but it will be an advanced e-reader with a colour screen and some apps — more akin to the Nook colour from Barnes & Noble than the iPad.

This matches what a developer told CNET earlier this month: Amazon is set to announce a 7-inch tablet “any day now,” but it will likely have a low-powered chip and no camera.

It’s focused on the Nook colour because that’s where the Kindle is most vulnerable.

Now, this doesn’t mean Amazon won’t develop a full fledged tablet down the road. But for now, it’s going to focus on controlling the e-reader space it has defined for the last three years.

See also: Here’s Everything We Know About Amazon’s Secret Tablet So Far.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.