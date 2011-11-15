INFOGRAPHIC: How Much Have Credit Unions Raised Their Checking Account Fees?

A greater percentage of the top 50 credit unions now require a monthly service fee compared to last year, with 26 per cent of them making the charge compared to only 18 per cent in 2010, according to a study by Bankrate.com.



Credit unions have also taken to hiking their checking account fees, although free checking remains available at most unions.

Check out the other facts (many are positive) about credit unions:

