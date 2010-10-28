Don't Freak Out Over Missed Calls: Qwell Is Your Blackberry's Personal Receptionist

Take a break from the Blackberry

With smartphones blurring the line between when your work day ends and your personal time begins, Qwell has developed an app that lets you block calls when you are busy, in a meeting, or catching some weekend R&R. Unlike many call blocker apps out there, Qwell’s service gives callers the option to push their call through by dialling 9 in case of an emergency. Qwell is free for Blackberry. iPhone and Android versions are due in about two months.



