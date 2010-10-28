Don't Freak Out Over Missed Calls: Qwell Is Your Blackberry's Personal Receptionist

With smartphones blurring the line between when your work day ends and your personal time begins, Qwell has developed an app that lets you block calls when you are busy, in a meeting, or catching some weekend R&R. Unlike many call blocker apps out there, Qwell’s service gives callers the option to push their call through by dialling 9 in case of an emergency. Qwell is free for Blackberry. iPhone and Android versions are due in about two months.
The call log lists who called you and when. You can also return their call within the app.
Record your name as part of the automated outgoing message. When Qwell releases the pro version you will be able to set a personalised message for any situation. Qwell Pro will cost you $2.99 per month.
Leave your phone at the office? Have Qwell forward your voicemails to your e-mail and listen to them from your PC.
Choose which audio greeting you want your callers to hear. The 'Qwell Voice' sounds so pleasant it's almost creepy.
Qwell is automatically configured to allow callers to break through by dialling 9 in case of an emergency. Their call will appear in your log too.
