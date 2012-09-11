Don't Freak Out About Facebook's Mobile-Ad Revenue

News outlets breathlessly reported last week that Twitter was projected to overtake Facebook in mobile-ad revenue for 2012. But they missed the bigger picture.



Twitter is projected to generate $129.7 million in mobile-ad revenue this year, well ahead of Facebook’s $72.7 million. What critics and journalists missed in hurried analyses of that news was Facebook’s projection that annual mobile-ad revenue will grow to $629.4 million in 2013 and 2014. That’s second only to Google, which is expected to generate $3.58 billion in mobile revenue in the same period.

