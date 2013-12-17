Don't Forget to Reply To Work Emails Over The Summer Holidays

Australians are among the world’s most addicted to checking work emails during holidays.

More than one-third (35%) plan to monitor work email over the Christmas break, according to the The Randstad Workmonitor survey.

Only 26% of British workers, 29% of Canadian and 25% of New Zealand employees plan to check emails during the festive season.

Steve Shepherd, of recruitment specialists Randstad, says that while it’s good to see employees want to be productive it’s also important they take time out to unwind.

“We all know the business world doesn’t stop over summer, however it’s important employees are encouraged to take a well-earned break over the Christmas period in order to recharge for the upcoming year.”

The Randstad Workmonitor also shows Australians are less confident of a pay rise in 2014 than they were last year.

Only 58% believe they will get a raise in the New Year compared to 75% of Australians last year.

