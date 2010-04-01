Don't Forget, The JooJoo Won A 'Most Brilliant Product Of The Year' Award Before Going On To Sell 90 Pre-Orders

Dan Frommer
chandra joojoo crunchpad

Gizmodo shocked us yesterday, reporting that the JooJoo tablet — previously known as the TechCrunch CrunchPad — only got 90 pre-orders, 15 of which were canceled.

Don’t forget that Popular Mechanics named the CrunchPad one of the “10 most brilliant products of 2009,” calling it “promising.”

Oops!

