This is why you shouldn't fly your drone around chimpanzees

This footage was captured on Friday by the Burgers’ Zoo in Arnhem, Netherlands.

According to the Burgers’ Zoo YouTube page, “once the chimpanzees discovered the spying plane the animals immediately armed themselves with long sticks… One of the chimps perched high in a tree with a long branch [and] patiently waited until the drone just came a little too close.”

The Burgers’ Zoo says the drone was completely destroyed but the GoPro camera was unharmed.

