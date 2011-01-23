Don't Expect To See Keith Olbermann On TV Again Anytime Soon

Some more details about Keith Olbermann‘s sudden departure from MSNBC are leaking out.



First of all, it may have been that sudden.

Bill Carter at the NYT is reporting that the deal to end his role at MSNBC had been in the works “for the last several weeks.” At an “elaborate” presentation to advertisers earlier this week Olbermann was neither present nor included in the spots, presumably a tip-off to those paying attention that Olbermann’s days were numbered.

Carter also confirms what he speculated last night, namely that whatever separation agreement Olbermann struck includes restrictions regarding when and where Olby will be able to appear. Short version: don’t hold your breath.

Friday’s separation agreement between MSNBC and Mr. Olbermann includes restrictions on when he can next lead a television show and when he can give interviews about the decision to end his association with the news channel.

The executives involved in the discussions confirmed that the deal carries limitations for Mr. Olbermann in terms of when he can next work on television, though he will be able to take a job in radio or on any forum on the Internet. The deal also prohibits the host from commenting publicly on the deal, the executives confirmed.

Considering the huge sums of money that are involved here one imagines Olbermann will adhere to the whatever the agreement stipulates. But it’s not going to be easy…this is not a man in the habit of containing his outrage, and the deluge of Twitters he must be getting right now have to be very tempting.

Meanwhile, emphasis in the above quote is mine. Olbermann’s Twitter bio now reads “MLB.Com Baseball Nerd blog returns 2/14. I get a LOT of tweets, often can’t reply due to evidence of doctored or fabricated ones.” So at least sports fans will be able to get a dose of him (much) sooner than later. His last post there was Thursday at noon.

Read Carter’s full article here >

