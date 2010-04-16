Another Blow To Google's Nexus One

Google’s experiment in selling mobile phones has hit another roadblock.



Verizon announced today that it will be selling the Droid Incredible by HTC for $200 starting April 29.

The Incredible runs on the same Android OS as a Nexus One, is just as powerful, but has a better camera.

Google’s Nexus One isn’t even available for Verizon yet. It’s supposed to be on Verizon sometime this spring.

By the time the Nexus One is finally available, it probably won’t help sales much. Not many people are going to purchase a phone on the web, especially if there is an equally awesome phone available in the store.

Further, the Incredible is $200. If Verizon doesn’t offer any discount or subsidy for the Nexus One, it will probably cost $529, the going rate for an unlocked Nexus One.

The biggest thing Nexus One has going for it? It looks a lot nicer.

On Google’s last earnings call, Eric Schmidt said the Nexus One was all about changing the way people purchase a mobile phone.

So far, it’s not working.

Estimates indicate the Nexus One hasn’t sold many units to date. With this new phone on the market, we don’t see that changing.

Google reports earnings tonight, we’ll be listening closely to see if it says anything about Nexus One sales.

See Also: Apple vs Google: The Next 10 Battles To Watch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.