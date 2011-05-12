Don’t Expect Google Chrome OS on Tablets Anytime Soon

Google raised some eyebrows last month when it made changes to Chrome OS’s source code.



Despite recent indications that Google is preparing Chrome OS for tablets, Google says that it is “fully focused on notebooks” for the foreseeable future.

Google raised some eyebrows last month when it made changes to Chrome OS’s source code. It added multiple references to touchscreens and tablets, including a new touch-optimised tab page. The idea of a Chrome OS tablet isn’t new though; Google even made mocks of such a device in February 2010.

