There is an 'Animal Crossing' phone game coming, but don't expect it to be like the normal version

For 15 years, the “Animal Crossing” series of cutesy interior design and lifestyle simulation games has delighted and charmed millions of players. With adorable animal characters and a calm, un threatening world that changes and adapts to different times of day and seasons, “Animal Crossing” is a favourite among people who normally don’t play a ton of video games.

It’s perfect, then, that Nintendo is bringing the series to mobile devices later this year with a brand new game. People are justifiably very excited about this, but it’s important that you manage your expectations here. Nintendo has made it clear that whatever “Animal Crossing” for phones ends up being, it won’t be a full “Animal Crossing” experience.

Nintendo As long as I can kick it with K.K. Slider on my phone, I’m good.

Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima said as much in an earnings report after the game was announced earlier this year.

According to him, Nintendo isn’t in the business of putting out their games “in their current form on smart devices,” meaning “Animal Crossing” is likely to be a stripped-down experience or a different game entirely from what you might be used to.

Honestly, that’s not a bad thing! “Animal Crossing” is normally best experienced in 20-30 minute chunks at least, while phone games ideally don’t take up more than five minutes of your time. Kimishima also said that the mobile “Animal Crossing” game would connect in some way to other new games in the series, so maybe you could unlock special items or features by owning both games.

Nintendo still makes their own consoles, so the deepest versions of their own games are going to show up on those platforms for the foreseeable future. That’s why “Pokémon GO,” for as great an experience as it’s been for players, isn’t nearly as involving as a full Pokémon game for 3DS.

A smartphone “Animal Crossing” game that allows you to customise your home and interact with your friends through social features could be really neat, if they do it right. You just shouldn’t get your hopes up for the full “Animal Crossing” experience to come to your phone anytime soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.