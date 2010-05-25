Don't Even THINK About Bringing An iPad To Yankee Stadium

Take me out to the ballgame… but don’t even THINK about bringing your Apple iPad to Yankee Stadium in New York City.



Or any laptop, for that matter, according to Yankees security information posted to the team’s website. Even though MLB has one of the most popular iPad (and iPhone) apps.

MLB Advanced Media CEO Bob Bowman confirmed the ban during an interview last week at our Startup 2010 conference.

Why does it exist?

Basically, he said, because the Yankees don’t want fans to get hurt by getting distracted and getting hit in the face with a ball.

