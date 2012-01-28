'DON'T Do A Startup, You Will FAIL,' Says Top Startup Investor

Photo: 500hats.typepad.com
In doing research for another story, we stumbled into this presentation for people thinking about doing a startup from super angel Dave McClure.He lays out all the reasons doing a startup is awful. Entrepreneurs should read this, see it as a challenge, and realise they can handle these minor annoyances.
It’s so overwhelmingly negative that it becomes positive. It’s the sort of thing people should read every few months.
Doing a startup is a lot of hard work! But, if you do it right it should be very rewarding (both emotionally and financially).
Then again, maybe you want the easy way out? In that case do what you can to go work at Google, it's awesome there →
