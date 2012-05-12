What To Do If You Cry In Front Of Your Coworkers

Photo: HBO via YouTube

We’re at the office a lot, so it’s inevitable that there will be times when we’ll lose our cool. Even when you feel as if it’s personal, it rarely ever is and no matter how comfortable you feel with your colleagues, it’s crucial to remember that you’re still in a professional environment.



Cynthia Good, CEO of Little Pink Book — a career resource site specifically for women — said that whatever you do, “you need to keep it out of the boardroom.”

If you do happen to lose control, the next step is offering to your colleagues an explanation as to what happened. Tell them you know that it was inappropriate and try to make them understand what led up to the event.

Good said you should always bring it up first — don’t wait for your boss to come over and sit you down.

And choosing to ignore the situation is a bad idea. After all, everyone already knows about it, and now some may even think that you’re incapable of handling your responsibilities. Once you establish a reputation for yourself as “the person who cried,” it can be a long time before people start forgetting, so explaining it can speed up that process.

Furthermore, the more you bottle up emotions, the more likely you are to cry at work. Dennis Nishi at The Wall Street Journal reports that it’s “unhealthy” and will result in “emotional suppression,” which can “cloud thinking, promote job unhappiness and negatively impact work performance.”

Even worse, when someone experiences strong emotions in the office, others in the organisation will start to mimic those feelings. It’s called “emotional contagion,” Sigal Barsade, a professor of management at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, told Nishi. If you find yourself “constantly battling strong emotions at work,” it might be time for you to reconsider how well you really fit in.

Now read what you should do when your inappropriate email gets sent to the wrong person>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.