Don't Count Rick Santorum Out Of The 2016 Presidential Race

In any of the other Republican presidential primary cycles over the past 35 years, Rick



Santorum would be considered the front-runner.Ronald Reagan was the runner-up to Gerald Ford in 1976, and then the nominee in 1980. George H.W. Bush was the runner-up to Reagan in 1980, and the nominee in 1988. Bob Dole was the runner-up to H.W. Bush in 1988, and the nominee in 1996. John McCain was the runner-up to George W. Bush in 2000, and the nominee in 2008. Mitt Romney was the runner-up to McCain in 2008, and the nominee in 2012.

Santorum was the runner-up to Romney in 2012, so he’s likely to be the nominee in 2016, right? Not necessarily because 2016 is shaping up to potentially be a watershed year in the Republican Party. There is a yearning to turn the page to several emerging GOP future stars that were on parade at last year’s convention, which explains why Santorum is often the forgotten man in these discussions.

However, there was Santorum and his Patriot Voices organisation at CPAC last week, omnipresent during one of the day’s proceedings. There was Santorum stubbornly finishing third in the CPAC straw poll behind Rand Paul and Marco Rubio, but ahead of Bobby Jindal, Scott Walker, Sarah Palin, Chris Christie, Paul Ryan, and Ted Cruz. And there was Santorum during his CPAC appearance, still not bashful about defending the Judeo-Christian moralview that is still shared by an overwhelming majority of Republican primary voters across the country.

In fact, other than Rubio mentioning those issues Santorum was about the only other speaker to bring them up at CPAC. Everyone else seemed content to challenge one another for the rising “conservatarian” wing of the party (i.e. kind of conservative, kind of libertarian). The problem with that strategy is there is still a very sizable social conservative contingent within the grassroots of the Republican Party, and when you get out into the grassroots in red states where church attendance is higher you find it dwarfs those conservatarians.

Look no further than the last primary cycle for evidence I’m right.

Santorum won 11 states and finished second in 15 others, which was a better overall runner-up performance than Romney had in 2008 despite the fact Romney had a lot more money that year than Santorum did in 2012. Three of the early Republican primary states – South Carolina, Florida, and Michigan – are among the 31 states in the union to pre-emptively enshrine and defend marriage in their constitutions. Another, my home state of Iowa, is dominated by social conservatives who won’t even consider you on caucus night if you won’t consider defending marriage.

The GOP is primarily a Southern/Midwest party, and you’re just not going to compete for delegates in those states if you won’t stand for family values no matter what the liberal media or those pretending to be conservatives in conservative media tell you. If that wasn’t true then Romney wouldn’t have worked so hard to convince those voters he was no longer the social liberal we saw in his infamous 1994 U.S. Senate race or during his time as Massachusetts governor.

Given those facts, it appears many of us in the punditry are again under-estimating Santorum’s 2016 chances, just as we underestimated him in 2012. While I still believe social conservatives are like everyone else in the GOP grassroots eager to move on to the next generation, in the end we will go with whose best on our issues over the cult of personality—or who our national “leaders” demand we vote for.

So as several of those GOP future stars continue to give tortured answers on the issue of marriage, Santorum gains by remaining a constant—just as he did in 2012. It could end up that so many candidates aim to vie for the conservatarian vote that they allow Santorum to coalesce an even larger gathering of social conservatives than he accumulated last time, especially if Mike Huckabee doesn’t run (and no one I spoke to recently at either NRB in Nashville or CPAC in Washington, D.C. expects him to).

If Santorum can add the bold limited government/tax reform message to his repertoire that he lacked in 2012, then it’s definitely possible for him to continue the GOP’s trend of nominating the next guy in line. Either way, his potential 2016 rivals underestimate him – and social conservatives – at their own peril.

