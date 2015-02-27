Warren Buffett's diet is yet another example of why you can't be Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett is the most famous investor in the world.

His diet is also famous. And terrible.

Buffett’s investments, in contrast, are not terrible.

As a result, Buffett has spawned a sub-section of investors who seek to emulate his strategies, which Buffett has detailed over the years.

Copying Buffett as an investor — while impossible for a number of practical reasons, mostly involving scale and other things (like genius, maybe) — is also impossible because his success is deeply misunderstood, as Cullen Roche outlined in his book “Pragmatic Capitalism.”

Copying Buffett as a human eating food, while extremely easy to replicate, might even be more inadvisable than trying to copy Buffett as an investor.

Buffett, who holds a huge stake in Coca-Cola and owns Dairy Queen, is a notoriously unhealthy eater, and a new report in Fortune on Wednesday chronicles his habits in more detail, though Buffett confirms one well-known fact about his diet: he drinks a ton of Coke.

Buffett told Fortune’s Patricia Sellers that, “If I eat 2,700 calories a day, a quarter of that is Coca-Cola. I drink at least five 12-ounce servings. I do it everyday.” Warren Buffett is 84 and, by all indications, in solid health.

But the dangers of soda are well-known.

Soda contains lots of sugar and can make you gain weight while also containing no nutrients. And Coca-Cola, as a company, has started to turn away from soda, as Americans drink it less and less.

Buffett also told Fortune that he recently ate ice cream for breakfast and likes to eat Utz potato stix with a Coke.

“I checked the actuarial tables, and the lowest death rate is among six-year-olds,” Buffett told Fortune. “So I decided to eat like a six-year-old.” You, however, should probably not try to eat like a six-year-old.

Last year we noted that Buffett once reportedly ordered Dairy Queen while dining at the Four Seasons in New York, which is not only going to be impossible for the Average Joe to do, but is ridiculous.

Choosing not to copy Buffett as a diner is more about health than about decorum, just as not copying Buffett as an investor is more about prudence than riches.

And the point is still the same: Warren Buffett, as Roche writes, is a “great American and a great business leader.”

But you are not Warren Buffett.

