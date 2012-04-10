Don't Call Her A Trophy Wife

In “The Help,” the hit book and movie about white Southern women and their black maids, Celia Foote is a twangy sweetie pie who marries rich and attempts (with painful eagerness) to fit in with the town’s blue-blooded biddies. She gets a nose full of splinters from their slammed doors.Change a few details and you have Cassandra Huysentruyt Grey, the pretty young second wife of Brad Grey, the chairman and chief executive of Paramount Pictures.



Mrs. Grey’s opulent wedding one year ago, attended by Hollywood royals like Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, made her an official member of moviedom’s AAA-list, with West Coast homes in Bel-Air and Holmby Hills. A New York perch comes via a recently purchased $15.5-million apartment at the Carlyle.

