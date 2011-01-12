Don't Buy The Verizon iPhone Yet, Unless You NEED A New Phone ASAP

Apple COO Tim Cook unveils the new Verizon iPhone 4.

As Apple COO Tim Cook noted today, the #1 most-received question we receive about technology is, “When is the iPhone coming to Verizon?”Finally, we know the answer to that question: It will go on pre-sale on Feb. 3 to existing Verizon subscribers, and Feb. 10 for everyone else.



So now the question we expect to hear is, “Should I buy the Verizon iPhone?”

To that, we say: Not yet, unless you absolutely NEED a new phone right now. (Or if money is no object.)

If you care at all about the quality or features or newness of your phone, and if your current phone works, and if you care about money, you’d probably be better off waiting until June, after Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

Why?

Because Apple will probably announce a new iPhone in June, as it has for the last several years. It will likely be faster, include some new features, and may even support Verizon’s faster 4G network. And then the existing iPhone 4 price tag will probably drop by $100.

Then you’ll be happy you didn’t sign a 2-year contract for a 6-month old phone, when a new phone is about to launch in 5 months.

Sure, you can make this argument about tech all the time: There will always be something new if you just wait a little while longer. And it’s entirely possible that Apple won’t announce a new Verizon iPhone so quickly, just one for its other carriers.

But in this specific case, if Apple does announce a new Verizon iPhone in June — which is likely — you’ll be glad you waited.

Bonus: By then, we’ll probably have a better idea about how well the Verizon network is actually holding up after all the early iPhone users hop on.

