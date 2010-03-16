Don't Buy The Myth That People Won't Pay For News

From TheAtlantic.com:



First, it’s strange that Americans think they don’t pay for online news. We do. We pay through our Internet bill. About two-thirds of Americans have Internet at home, and we pay an average of $41 dollars a month according to a February 2010 FCC survey. The reason we pay $500 a year for Internet access from our couch is partly to check email and chat with friends and partly to read all those “free” Websites that “nobody will pay for.” We buy cable and Internet access, as opposed to particular pieces of content like ABC or NYTimes.com, but we’re still paying for news, and want to.

Read on at TheAtlantic.com>

