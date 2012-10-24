It's Not Worth It To Buy The iPad Mini

Tim Cook and Phil Schiller unveiled the iPad Mini earlier today, but it doesn’t look like a groundbreaking device that we’ve come to expect from Apple keynotes.



Take a look at the specs of the iPad Mini and find out why you shouldn’t buy into the hype below:

Produced by Will Wei

