Even With A Price Cut, You Should Skip The 13-Inch Retina MacBook Pro

Apple announced this morning that it’s cutting the price of its 13-inch Retina MacBook Pro laptop, while at the same time bumping some of its internal specs.Despite these improvements, the computer still isn’t good enough for me to recommend.



The 13-inch Retina now starts at $1,499 down from $1,699.

While price point was definitely a problem with the 13-inch Retina, the 15-inch is still a better buy.

The 15-inch gets you a higher resolution screen (2880×1800 versus the 13-inch’s 2560×1600) with more real estate and a quad-core processor. MacBook Pros aren’t consumer-first computers, and I’m not sure why a professional would want weaker power, with a 2-inch smaller body.

If you’re a professional you can shell out the extra dough (starting at $2,199) for the 15-inch’s quad-core processor, discrete graphics, and larger screen. If you’re a consumer go with 13-inch MacBook Air, you’ll be fine in terms of speed, trust me. You’ll also save $300 that can be used to up your RAM (one of the most important computer specs).

