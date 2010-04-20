Don't Buy An iPhone Until June

Photo: Gizmodo

Now that we have a good idea of what Apple’s next iPhone looks like, we can confidently make one call regarding the current one: Don’t buy it unless you absolutely must.Apple isn’t likely to unveil the new iPhone officially until its Worldwide Developers Conference, which usually takes place in June. And the new phone probably won’t go on sale until June or July.



But it appears to have several features that will be worth the wait. So unless you absolutely need a new iPhone now, we’d wait.

What’s coming on the new iPhone? A prototype acquired by Gizmodo suggests:

Front-facing camera for video chat.

Improved main camera on the back, with flash.

Improved display — perhaps with double the resolution stats as the current one. (Four times the number of pixels in roughly the same physical size.)

A sexy, shiny, ceramic and aluminium case.

A bigger battery, suggesting longer battery life.

Perhaps a faster processor or more memory.

All the new software features in iPhone OS 4 that Apple announced earlier this month.

This does NOT seem to be a Verizon Wireless iPhone, and if that’s going to happen as rumoured, Apple may be testing a separate phone that would work on Verizon’s network. (Plugged-in Apple blogger John Gruber floats that this might happen in September when Apple updates its iPods. Perhaps a “one more thing” from Steve Jobs?)

To be sure, if you absolutely need a new phone now, the current iPhone 3GS or new Droid Incredible from Verizon both seem like good options. But we’d hold off, at least until June. And if you’re not a hurry, you should, too.

Don’t miss: 25 Things You Can Remote Control With Your iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.