Don't Buy An iPad Mini (Yet)!

Photo: AP

There’s something not quite right with Apple’s iPad Mini.Unlike most new Apple products, which feel like breakthroughs that are years ahead of the competition, this one feels like it’s a defensive product designed to just fend off its rivals.



The display and the internals are the same as the iPad 2, which came out in March 2011. That means Apple is cramming a 1.5 year-old product into a smaller casing.

If you know anything about Apple, you know it’s going to introduce a new iPad mini that blows away yesterday’s iPad mini next year.

Just look at the normal-sized iPad. Apple released a third generation iPad in March. Then it made that iPad obsolete by releasing a fourth-generation iPad yesterday.

We’re guessing Apple releases an iPad mini with a high quality Retina display and a faster chip either in the spring of next year, or in the fall. When it does that, it might slash the price of this iPad mini down to $229.

Therefore, if you don’t have to buy an iPad mini, and let’s face it, you definitely don’t have to buy an iPad mini, then we suggest waiting until next year.

