Don't buy a case for your Apple Watch

Putting a case on your iPhone makes sense. You carry it around with you everywhere. You’ll drop it. It will bang against keys and change in your bag. And if you do buy a case, you should buy Apple’s leather case for the iPhone. It’s the best one.

But it’s not the same situation with the Apple Watch.

Even though it launched less than a month ago, smartphone case makers are already pumping out cases designed for the Apple Watch. This week, Speck, which makes excellent smartphone cases, sent Business Insider its case for the Apple Watch.

There are also a bunch of cheaper options on Amazon, like this one Daily Mail’s CEO Jon Steinberg bought for his Apple Watch Sport:

Got this armour case for my Apple Watch pic.twitter.com/8fHqeBTvL1

— Jon Steinberg (@jonsteinberg) May 8, 2015

I’ve been using the Apple Watch for three weeks now, and never felt the need for a case. It doesn’t make sense.

You can’t drop the Apple Watch because it’s strapped to your wrist. The screen is practically indestructible, as Consumer Reports and others have found. And cases just look silly on the Apple Watch as you see above.

Play GIF Consumer Reports The Apple Watch is virtually scratch-proof.

Maybe if you constantly bang your watch against the wall you should consider a case. But like any other pricey watch, the Apple Watch is designed to withstand every day wear and tear.

Go naked.

NOW WATCH: How to disable annoying alerts on your Apple Watch



