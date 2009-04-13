Don't Buy A Smartphone Until June!

In the market for a smartphone? Unless you desperately need one today, it’s a smart idea to wait — at least until early June. Apple, Palm, and other companies are readying new phones for summer launches. And there’s a good chance you’ll want to try out one or more of them.



– Palm (PALM) hasn’t announced when Sprint (S) will start selling the Pre, but it’s promised the phone by the end of June. We haven’t had a chance to play with one yet, but early reviews are very positive, and it should cost about what you’d expect — $200 or so with a 2-year contract.

– Apple (AAPL) will likely announce a new iPhone at its Worldwide Developers Conference on or around June 8. The new phone will probably be faster and more powerful than the current iPhone — think video, better camera, faster Internet, etc. — around the current price. (It’s possible the current iPhone will also get cheaper — perhaps $99.) New iPhones might not be available for purchase until July. But it’s worth waiting at least until Apple shows off what they’re going to offer this year. The iPhone will still probably be an AT&T (T) exclusive this year.

– RIM (RIMM) is reportedly planning to launch a new BlackBerry at Verizon (VZ) in the next few months that combines a touchscreen with a full QWERTY keyboard. This will likely be better than the BlackBerry Storm on sale at Verizon today, which has an awkward click-button screen.

– Google (GOOG) might have a new Android phone on the market this summer. T-Mobile is planning a launch event for later this month, which could be for a new Android-based phone or a new Sidekick, according to Engadget.

Buying an iPhone or BlackBerry — especially the new Curve at T-Mobile or Bold at AT&T — is still a solid decision if you need a new phone today. But if it were our money and two-year contract, we’d absolutely wait until this summer.

