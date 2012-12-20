Miniature Pony Boards The Subway In Berlin [Video]

Huh. This girl has a miniature pony, but still uses the subway?



That’s like owning a motorcycle (in this case, a pocketbike) but hauling it around in the back of a pickup truck.

Blind people sometimes use eensie-weensie ponies as guide animals. That wasn’t the case last week in Berlin, when an adolescent boarded the S-Bahn with her trusty steed “Seppi,” a regular ungulate with no special disability training.

To its credit, the animal behaved better than many public-transit riders by remaining docile throughout the journey, although the U.K. Metro asserts that commuters on the train “got the fright of their lives,” reflecting a long-held British terror of tiny horses.

For all you folks purchasing subway cards for your Shetlands right now – don’t. A spokesperson for Berlin’s transit agency assured the Metro that ponies on a train is still verboten, saying, “A horse can be dangerous. What if it escapes? The S-Bahn is no place for such animals.”

And neither is McDonald’s and H&M, two other institutions that also kicked Seppi and its startlingly oblivious owner off their property.

