'Don't Breathe' easily wins the weekend box office for a second-straight week

The Labour Day weekend isn’t giving us any huge hit, but don’t tell Sony that.

Its genre arm Screen Gems is currently riding high with the horror “Don’t Breathe,” which is number one at the domestic box office for the second-straight week, taking in an estimated $15.5 million, according to Exhibitor Relations.

By the end of Labour Day weekend, the movie, which follows a group of thieves who plan to make a big score after robbing the house of a blind man only to find he’s far from helpless, will have an estimated $19 million total.

The total is a strong performance for a horror (budgeted at just $9.9 million) and a final reminder that the true winners this summer movie season were the titles that had some originality to it.

Coming in second is “Suicide Squad” with an estimated $10 million.

The demise of the latest DC Comics movie may have been premature. It blew away all the competition in August, taking in over $289 million at the domestic box office, though still below how fellow August comic book release “Guardians of the Galaxy” performed in 2014 (over $333 million).

But with a worldwide total of $643.3 million, the movie is nearing closer to the $750-$800 million worldwide range that would mark it a bono fide success. “Squad” might not reach that figure by the end of its theatrical run, but home video and streaming sales will put it in the black.

The movie’s studio, Warner Bros., must be very happy with this outcome, following the movie’s dismal reviews.

All wasn’t well this weekend, however. The Kate Mara thriller “Morgan” only earned $1.86 million as of Sunday (2.26 million by Monday), on 2,000 screens. That’s one of the worst opening weekend performance for a wide release this summer.

The fall movie season kicks off next weekend with the release of “Sully,” directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Tom Hanks as “Miracle on the Hudson” pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger. If the movie can open with a big number, Hollywood will be taking a big step into a potentially profitable fall.

