Don't Bother Creating A Facebook Deal Just Yet

Wait before you sign up for a deal.

Photo: Facebook.com

Businesses should hold off signing up for Facebook Deals, the check-in deals product Facebook is trying out on Facebook Places.The checkin rate for Facebook Places is still far below Foursquare’s, so for now it’s not worth investing the time — and possibly money — into working with Facebook to create a deal.



And this week rival Gowalla made it even easier to verify your business and offer an incentive to check in.

On the upside, Facebook Places does offer the ability to tag your friends at a venue. Only a few other location services offer that right now. The deal All Facebook had access to required customers to check in and tag three of their friends before unlocking the deal. That’s very useful for enticing customers to invite their friends to a venue.

Until we start seeing widespread adoption of Places, businesses should stick with the established location services.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.