Don't Believe The Hype -- Nintendo Is Doing Just Fine

Since it was announced that earnings were down for the quarter, and likely for the year as well, the decline and fall of Nintendo has been the subject of much discussion.



This is all seriously off-base.

True, the Wii finally lost the top spot for console sales to Sony’s (SNE) PS3 last month.

But this excludes handheld gaming devices — Nintendo’s DS continues to outsell all other gaming platforms.

What’s more, all this focus on the short term trends obscures the bigger picture. The Wii has outsold the PS3 two to one thus far, and outpaced Microsoft’s (MSFT) Xbox and Xbox 360 combined. It is already the fourth-best selling console of all time, and will very soon be the third.

Meanwhile, the worries about earnings make even less sense. From a market-share standpoint, the Wii’s triumph is a major rebound for Nintendo, which couldn’t begin to compete with either of the first to Playstation models. In pure business terms, however, Nintendo is simply doing what it has always done: making lots of money. True, its share price took a hit on the news of worse-than-expected profits, while Sony’s rose on less-bad-than-expected losses. But the simple fact remains that making hundreds of millions of dollars is much better than losing hundreds of millions of dollars, as Sony’s gaming division continues to do.

Microsoft’s Xbox is now very profitable, but not as profitable as Nintendo, and it has years of massive losses to make up; Nintendo has never had a year in the red.

None of this is to say that Nintendo doesn’t have work to do. It would be a miracle if Wii-sales ever returned to peak levels, but the rate of decline needs to be stemmed. The company is also, along with Sony, well behind Microsoft in online services, which will likely become a key front in the console wars.

Nintendo won’t stay on top by standing still, but it is on top. rumours of its demise have been greatly exaggerated.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.