How Samsung Is Trying To Inflate Its Smartphone Pre-Order Numbers

Samsung let it leak to a Korean newspaper that it already has 9 million pre-orders for its next flagship phone, the Galaxy S III, Reuters reports.



Don’t get excited, Android fans. As Jim Dalrymple of The Loop points out, there’s a big fat asterisk next to that figure.

That’s because the pre-orders come from about 100 carriers, not individual customers. There won’t be 9 million people walking around with Galaxy S IIIs when the phone launches overseas on May 29.

Click here to see all the cool features in the Galaxy S III >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.