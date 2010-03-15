Chinese Trash Data Paints A Far Dirtier Picture Than The Government Presents

We’re not saying this is a guaranteed signal, but it’s definitely odd. Beijing trash production suddenly dropped in 2009, after growing along with the Chinese economy in previous years. Either Beijing just became far more environmentally-conscious or perhaps something is amiss when it comes to Chinese government data:



China Daily:

According to statistics from the Beijing Municipal Commission of City Administration, the city produced 6.72 million tons of domestic garbage in 2008 and the amount is growing by 8 per cent a year. Although, to look on the bright side, last year witnessed a 0.5 per cent fall in garbage generation compared with 2008. But, whichever way you look at it garbage is a growing problem, and one that is threatening to get out of control.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.