INSTANT MBA: Don't Become An Overbearing Boss

Today’s advice comes from Robert LoCascio, CEO and founder of Live Person, via The New York Times:

“Entrepreneurs in particular want high control. It can be wonderful, and it can be disastrous…You don’t want to have people you can control, but you can still control your future and have people who can help you build the company.”

LoCascio says every CEO must learn the perfect balance between being too controlling and being hands off. Sometimes bosses get so involved in a project at work that they don’t realise it when they’re coming off as overbearing. The secret is not to go into a controlling state of panic. It’s also important to make sure that you don’t become so laid back that you lose control entirely. LoCascio says it’s best to be constantly changing up your leadership style, all the while establishing yourself as a central figure in your company that employees can look up to.

“The other one is that you have to evolve and change at all times. We have a tendency to be lazy, especially when things are good. So the concept was, you should be in a constant state of evolution as a person, because if you stop, you will end up having to leave, or what entrepreneurs tend to do is they basically self-destruct and hurt the company. They start making bad deals. They hire bad people.”

